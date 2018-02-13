YouTube Couples: How To Stay In Love

Video

How do online vlogging couples stay in love while under pressure to make money by sharing intimate details about their relationship?

And what happens when it all goes wrong?

As part of a former online vlogging couple himself, Newsbeat's Ben Hunte knows better than most how hard it can be.

In the latest Newsbeat Documentary, he meets four couples on their journey to online stardom and meets one YouTuber who gave it all up since he broke up with his partner.

And in a bid to find out whether the pressure of being a vlogger killed his own relationship, Ben catches up with his ex Jack to discuss how it all went wrong.

This video is not available through the BBC app but you can view it on iPlayer by clicking here.