The celebs who give money to fans
Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Drake have shown how big their hearts are.

We've recently seen celebrities give away bundles of cash to help fans pay for everything from university tuition fees to medical bills.

Here's a list of times stars helped raise money, or dug into their own pockets, to help those in need.