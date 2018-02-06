Busby Babes: 60 years on
Video

Busby Babes: 60 years on from the Munich air disaster

Sixty years on from the Munich air disaster commemorations have taken place to remember the 23 people who died. The crash claimed the lives of eight Busby Babes, the Manchester United team of the late 1950s, which was the dominant force in English football.