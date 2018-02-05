Video

Meet the teenagers who've chosen dead bodies as a career - the world of young undertakers.

Luke, Ellie and Ben reveal to Newsbeat what it's like working with the dead.

In this documentary, meet 25-year-old Luke, who is one of the UK's youngest funeral home bosses. While 17-year-old Ellie prepares a woman who's passed away, and Ben conducts his first ever night shift... collecting dead bodies.

But how do teens and twenty-somethings fit in, in one of the world's oldest professions?

This video is not available through the BBC app but you can view it on iPlayer by clicking here.