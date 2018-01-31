Media player
Why Ireland is having a referendum on abortion
Abortion is currently only legal in the Republic of Ireland when a woman's life is at risk.
The country will hold a referendum on the issue in May - which will decide whether a constitutional amendment which effectively bans terminations should be repealed.
Here's what you need to know.
