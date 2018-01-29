'It takes a day to download a film'
Life in the Shetland Isles: 'Everybody knows everybody'

Fiona Jackson, 20, decided to stay on Unst after spending a gap year on the island.

Originally from Lancashire, she works four jobs - as a care worker, shop assistant, lifeguard and waitress.

"I hope to be here for the rest of my life," she says. "Everybody knows everybody. It's brilliant."