'It takes a day to download a film'

Life in the Shetland Isles: 'Everybody knows everybody'
Fiona Jackson, 20, decided to stay on Unst after spending a gap year on the island.
Originally from Lancashire, she works four jobs - as a care worker, shop assistant, lifeguard and waitress.
"I hope to be here for the rest of my life," she says. "Everybody knows everybody. It's brilliant."
29 Jan 2018
