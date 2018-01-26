How to beatbox in three easy sounds

Media player
Three easy steps to becoming a beatboxer
Beatboxing world champions The Beatbox Collective say anyone can learn to beatbox with practice because the "voice is limitless".
Ahead of their performance at the London A Capella Festival on Friday 26 January, they give Newsbeat three easy beatboxing sounds to get you started.
26 Jan 2018
