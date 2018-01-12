PubG: A Gaming Phenomenon

Video

Julia Hardy and Steffan Powell look at the unlikely story behind one of the most popular games in the world today - Player Unknown's Battlegrounds.

From small beginnings the game has sold over 20 million copies, is one of the most talked about titles online and has caught the imaginations of both players and the industry.

Julia and Steffan visit the game's studio in Seoul for an exclusive tour and meet the man behind it all - Player Unknown himself.