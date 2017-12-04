'My heart could have killed me'

Video

Seventeen-year-old Frank Arentz has a heart condition that means a sudden rush of adrenaline could kill him.

He considers himself lucky as 600 people under the age of 35 die every year in the UK from undiagnosed heart conditions.

Frank found out through a screening ran at his school by the charity Cardiac Risk in the Young.

This is how he and his family are dealing with his condition, Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Producer: Gem O'Reilly

Video Journalist: Cebo Luthuli