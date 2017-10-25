The Jewish forgers who outwitted the Nazis

Video

David Gur was part of a Jewish Hungarian underground group trying to help save fellow Jews from deportation to the Nazi death camps.

He helped produce tens of thousands of forged documents, which allowed Jews to hide their true identities.

Now 91 years old, David tells Witness about his wartime exploits and his part in one of the largest rescue operations organised by Jews during the Holocaust.

