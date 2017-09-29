'We are in physical danger from our son'

Video

A family has said they feel "in physical danger" from their teenage son who exhibits 'callous unemotional traits'. They are calling for more support in this area of mental health.

Speaking to the Today programme, the family, who have been voiced by actors, say they cannot leave their son - who we are calling Max - alone with their daughter.

"You can't actually leave him alone," Max's father said. "It's an abusive relationship."

Asked if upsetting people made him sad, Max said: "No, I can get on with better things."

(Image: Abuse. Credit: PA)