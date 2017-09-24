'I want to get rid of my Polish accent'

Video

Kasha moved to the UK from Poland 27 years ago, but recently started to feel some people are hostile towards her because of the way she speaks.

She's decided she wants to get rid of her accent.

Kasha's story is featured in Accents Speak Louder Than Words, one of 12 short films commissioned for Listen to Britain. Viewers in the UK can watch the programme at 21:00 on Sunday 24 September on BBC Four or catch up later online.