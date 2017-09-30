'They wanted me to die in prison'

Video

At 15, Norman Bryant couldn't get married or buy a beer - but he could be locked up for the rest of his life.

In many American states until recently, under-18s convicted of murder were automatically given whole-life sentences. But the US Supreme Court has now banned those mandatory sentences for juveniles, and the approximately 2,000 people who were given them have a chance of being freed.

Many of those whose relatives were killed by "juvenile lifers" see their possible release as a slap in the face and an unwelcome reminder of painful memories.

In April 2017, after over 30 years behind bars, Norman Bryant walked into the outside world for the first time as an adult. But how do you adjust to a society that's moved on without you?

Produced by Colm O'Molloy and Elizabeth Davies.