It's OK to make mayonnaise on your period
Video

'It's OK to make mayonnaise while on your period'

In some countries myths have developed about what women can and can't do when they have their period - for example, in Madagascar some have grown up believing they can't make mayonnaise while they are menstruating.

One scoutmaster and science teacher, Lahatra, is on a mission to teach Madagascan scouts the truth to make sure boys as well as girls know the facts.

Filmed by Kenneth Mungai; produced and edited by Clare Spencer.