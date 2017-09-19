Video
'It's OK to make mayonnaise while on your period'
In some countries myths have developed about what women can and can't do when they have their period - for example, in Madagascar some have grown up believing they can't make mayonnaise while they are menstruating.
One scoutmaster and science teacher, Lahatra, is on a mission to teach Madagascan scouts the truth to make sure boys as well as girls know the facts.
Filmed by Kenneth Mungai; produced and edited by Clare Spencer.
-
19 Sep 2017
- From the section Magazine