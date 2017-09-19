'It's OK to make mayonnaise while on your period'

Video

In some countries myths have developed about what women can and can't do when they have their period - for example, in Madagascar some have grown up believing they can't make mayonnaise while they are menstruating.

One scoutmaster and science teacher, Lahatra, is on a mission to teach Madagascan scouts the truth to make sure boys as well as girls know the facts.

Filmed by Kenneth Mungai; produced and edited by Clare Spencer.