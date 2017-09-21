I survived an acid attack

Video

On average in 2016, there were two acid attacks a day. 2017 is now projected to be the year with the highest number of attacks ever recorded in the UK.

Over the past few years there has been a change in the way acid has been used. No longer just associated with shame or honour attacks, acid is now a weapon used by moped thieves as well as a means of settling gang disputes.

We follow four separate acid attack victims who highlight this growing trend.