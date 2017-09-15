The moment a famous refugee meets a right-wing nationalist
A Syrian refugee and a candidate for a right-wing nationalist party disagree about a new German law that promises to crack down on hate speech online. What happened when they met in real life?
More on hate speech and Germany's tough new law: The lawyer who takes on Facebook over free speech
Video Journalist: Jan Bruck
You can follow BBC Trending on Twitter @BBCtrending, and find us on Facebook. All our stories are at bbc.com/trending.
-
15 Sep 2017
- From the section Magazine