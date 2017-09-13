Proving I'm more than 'that girl from Alton Towers'

Video

Vicky Balch lost one of her legs after the Alton Towers rollercoaster crash two years ago.

Now she's regained her independence and travelled along Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh trail, making it to Hang Chuot, or Rat Cave, which is notoriously hard to reach.

Viewers in the UK can watch more of Vicky's trip in Without Limits: Vietnam on BBC One on Thursday 14 September at 20:00, or catch up later on iPlayer. Episode two is on television at the same time on Thursday 21 September.