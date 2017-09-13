The walk that inspired the restoration of the Great Wall of China
The first men to walk the Great Wall of China

Yaohui Dong and two friends finished an epic trek along the Great Wall of China in September 1985.

Through snow storms and arid deserts, they relied on local villagers for food and water as they documented every step of the wall, parts of which hadn't been walked on for years.

Their journey inspired a protection and restoration effort which continues today.

