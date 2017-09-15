'I was abused by nuns for a decade'

Video

Theresa Tolmie-McGrane says she was sexually abused from the age of eight at a Catholic-run orphanage in Lanark in the 1970s.

She describes more than a decade of "systematic abuse" on a daily basis at Smyllum Park Orphanage.

A BBC investigation has uncovered new evidence that more than 400 children who died at Smyllum are now thought to be buried in a mass grave in a nearby cemetery.

