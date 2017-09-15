Video
'I was abused by nuns for a decade'
Theresa Tolmie-McGrane says she was sexually abused from the age of eight at a Catholic-run orphanage in Lanark in the 1970s.
She describes more than a decade of "systematic abuse" on a daily basis at Smyllum Park Orphanage.
A BBC investigation has uncovered new evidence that more than 400 children who died at Smyllum are now thought to be buried in a mass grave in a nearby cemetery.

File on 4: The Secrets of Smyllum Park is broadcast on BBC Radio 4 on Sunday 24 September 2017 at 17:00 BST.
15 Sep 2017
