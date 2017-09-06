The Algerian who couldn't go home

Video

BBC Panorama has gone undercover, revealing chaos, violence and abuse at Brook House - an immigration removal centre. The covert footage, recorded by a detainee custody officer, reveals widespread self-harm and attempted suicides in a centre where drugs are rife. Many officers do their best to control the chaos, but some are recorded mocking, abusing and even assaulting detainees.

Brook House holds up to 508 men. Over half of those held are asylum seekers or illegal immigrants – the rest are foreign criminals detained after prison. All face deportation or removal from the UK.