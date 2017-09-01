The Wedding That Broke Centuries of Tradition
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The wedding that broke centuries of tradition

In 1959, breaking more than 2,600 years of tradition, Japan's Crown Prince Akihito married a non-royal bride.

The wedding was broadcast live on television and marked a turning point in Japanese society.

Millions watched at home while hundreds of thousands lined the streets of Tokyo on the wedding day.

Shiegeo Suzuki a former Director of Tokyo Broadcasting System oversaw the live broadcast.

Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.

Go to next video: 'I helped build the world’s longest tunnel'