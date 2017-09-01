The wedding that broke centuries of tradition
In 1959, breaking more than 2,600 years of tradition, Japan's Crown Prince Akihito married a non-royal bride.
The wedding was broadcast live on television and marked a turning point in Japanese society.
Millions watched at home while hundreds of thousands lined the streets of Tokyo on the wedding day.
Shiegeo Suzuki a former Director of Tokyo Broadcasting System oversaw the live broadcast.
Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
