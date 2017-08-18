Internet showgirls: a tale of unrequited love

Video

One super fan is about to have his first real face-to-face interaction with his "online goddess".

China's internet showgirls: watch more episodes

A film for BBC Trending by Natalia Zuo

You can follow BBC Trending on Twitter @BBCtrending, and find us on Facebook. All our stories are at bbc.com/trending.

Producer: Megha Mohan

Executive producer: Mukul Devichand