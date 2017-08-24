“Our mums are sex workers”
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'The greatest gift you can give is forgiveness': Growing up a sex worker’s daughter

A group of Indian girls who grew up in Mumbai's notorious red-light district, Kamathipura, have brought their stories to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Laal Batti Express (Red-light express) explores the struggles faced by 15 girls - whose mums are sex workers - and how after leaving the red-light area, they have found success in the power of forgiveness.

Filmed by Rachel Coburn