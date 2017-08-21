PrEP: 'Now I no longer fear sex'

Video

The arrival of HIV/Aids in the 1980s had a devastating effect on gay communities around the world. Sexual intercourse was linked to the risk of contracting a deadly disease.

Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is a relatively new treatment in the fight against HIV. Research suggests that taking a daily pill can drastically reduce the chances of acquiring the disease - even if one chooses to not wear a condom.

We explore how this treatment has changed Matt's attitudes to sex.

Producers: Alex Collins and Rob Brown