'It was a great tragedy': My partition story

One morning in 1947 Harchet, a Sikh man, was told to start walking. He ended up walking, like hundreds of others, for 11 days.

As they went through village after village on that long walk from Pakistan to India, more and more people joined them. It was a dangerous route, along which many people were killed.

Told for the first time, these are the personal stories of horror and humanity from when British rule in India came to a dramatic and violent end, and two nations were born.