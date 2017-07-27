'I killed my 11-year-old son'

Video

In 2004 David Carmichael, suffering from psychosis, killed his 11-year-old son. He believes that his psychosis was caused by the SSRI antidepressants he was taking at the time. MIND: "It's important to recognise that severe side-effects… are incredibly rare. It's not advisable to stop taking medication suddenly without support... ideally from your doctor. If anyone is concerned they may be experiencing harmful side-effects they should speak to their doctor or pharmacist."