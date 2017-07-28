Aversion Therapy: ‘Society told me I was dirty’

Video

Roger and Peter are both gay and grew up in the 1960s. Homosexuality was decriminalised for men aged 21 and over on 27th July 1967. Before that, it was punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Peter underwent aversion therapy for the sake of his mother, to try to "cure" himself. Roger was a psychiatric nurse who assisted in aversion therapy, on a different gay man.

Roger got in touch with Peter years ago to apologise for his part in the "therapy" inflicted on gay men at that time, and to mark the 50th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality in the UK.

They met again to discuss their different experiences.

Filmed and edited by Emily France