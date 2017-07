Video

Nikolas Rimas, a pupil from the town of Jajce in Bosnia-Herzegovina, has been fighting against government plans which force his school to be ethnically divided.

Following the Balkan war of the 1990s, the government began separating students within the same building along ethnic lines to learn curriculums in Bosnian, Serbian, or Croatian.

Filmed and edited by: Derrick Evans and Eloise Dicker