Video

When Dominic Sivyer's granddad, Tom, was diagnosed with dementia and sectioned under the Mental Health Act, the family struggled to cope.

Dominic filmed his family as they found a way to manage Tom's illness.

You can watch Dominic Sivyer's full film, Granddad, Dementia and Me, on BBC One on Tuesday 11 July at 22:45 or you can catch up later online.