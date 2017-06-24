Teenage, gay and Northern Irish

Video

Sarah and Thomas are both gay, 17 years old, and living in Northern Ireland.

They've each had their own troubling coming out experiences but through a local LGBT group, they've become the best of friends.

So do they plan to stay long-term in their country?

Produced and filmed by Rob Brown and India Rakusen

Video editor: Yasmine Almosawi

You can see all the films from the Gay in Northern Ireland series on the BBC Stories Facebook page.