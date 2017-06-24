Video
Teenage, gay and Northern Irish
Sarah and Thomas are both gay, 17 years old, and living in Northern Ireland.
They've each had their own troubling coming out experiences but through a local LGBT group, they've become the best of friends.
So do they plan to stay long-term in their country?
Produced and filmed by Rob Brown and India Rakusen
Video editor: Yasmine Almosawi
24 Jun 2017
