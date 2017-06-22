Gay in Northern Ireland: "I felt dirty, I felt less than"

Video

Josh is from Northern Ireland and has experienced homophobia throughout his life.

A homophobic attack in 2014 was the final straw and Josh left Northern Ireland to move to Sweden. This year he moved back to his home country with his boyfriend Robin but neither of them plan to stay.

Northern Ireland remains the only part of the UK where gay marriage is not legal.

Produced and filmed by: Rob Brown & India Rakusen

Video Editor: Yasmine Almosawi