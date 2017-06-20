How the Beatles broadcast love to the world
In June 1967, the Beatles starred in the first live global TV broadcast.
In a show featuring key figures from art and music from around the world, the Beatles were chosen by the BBC to represent Britain.
The band played a new song called All You Need Is Love, which captured the anti-war spirit of Sixties London. Mike McCartney, the brother of Paul McCartney, was in the audience.
