The Beatles and All You Need Is Love
How the Beatles broadcast love to the world

In June 1967, the Beatles starred in the first live global TV broadcast.

In a show featuring key figures from art and music from around the world, the Beatles were chosen by the BBC to represent Britain.

The band played a new song called All You Need Is Love, which captured the anti-war spirit of Sixties London. Mike McCartney, the brother of Paul McCartney, was in the audience.

