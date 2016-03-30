The homeless men building their homes from shipping containers

Video

Paul was homeless for 17 years.

The number of people sleeping rough has risen for six years in a row in England.

And until six months ago, Paul was among them.

Then he met Jasper Thompson, the founder of Help Bristol's Homeless.

Since then, together with several other homeless men, they've been converting shipping containers into new homes for the homeless.

And they have big dreams to develop the idea further.

Video by Tom Heyden and Tulasi Das