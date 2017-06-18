Manhood Academy: turning boys into men

Video

According to Davis Williams, other than athletes and rappers, young men don't have enough positive male role models. At his 'Manhood Academy,' in North London, Williams and several other black male mentors take on the paternal and fraternal roles they feel young men are missing. They offer "transformational" workshops that aim to support the boys' passage into adulthood and keep them out of trouble. Workshops include practicing empathy towards community issues and responsible citizenship.

Produced by Taylor Dior-Rumble; Filmed by Cebo Luthuli