Video
Election 2017: How can you burst your filter bubble?
It might be the defining feature of politics in the social media age. So how can you pop your own "filter bubble"?
Video journalist: Natalia Zuo
Written by: Mike Wendling
Read more from BBC Trending's special election series, Filter Bubbles of Britain:
05 Jun
- From the section Magazine