'We will never forget': Medics from the Manchester attack
On the night of the Manchester attack, medics were forced to trigger a major incident plan. They were faced with an unprecedented situation when they received a large influx of patients with 'war-zone' type injuries.
They told Panorama they will never forget that night and explained how difficult it is for them to move on from the attack.
