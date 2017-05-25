Kidnapped and enslaved in a forest for three years

Video

When Faith was 16 she was kidnapped by Islamist militants.

She was held captive in a forest on the Kenya-Somali border where she gave birth to a baby girl.

Faith's name has been changed for this video.

Her story is told in The Sex Slaves of al-Shabab which is on the BBC News Channel at 21:30 on Sunday 28 May, or on the BBC iPlayer (UK only)

Viewers overseas can watch it on BBC World News - click here for transmission times

Video produced by Michael Onyiego

Join the conversation - find us on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter.