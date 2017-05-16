A music producer helps his son tackle his exams

Video

When he saw his son struggling with his GCSE Physics revision last year, George Hammond-Hagan drew on his experience as a music producer to try to help.

George made a song with information from the syllabus which he sang over a hip-hop track. Since then George has made over 600 tracks that cover the core subjects using content supplied by teachers.

The App called Study Tracks has been downloaded nearly 100,000 times since its launch in December.

