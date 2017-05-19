Doctors 'played God' with my body

Video

Jeanette is 71. When she was 16 she had a major operation where doctors removed internal testes from her body. But Jeanette didn't know she had testes and doctors didn't tell her what the operation was for.

Life became very difficult for Jeanette including problems with physical intimacy and it wasn't until she was 50 that she discovered the truth about her own body.

You can hear Jeanette's full story on Radio 4's PM programme from 17:00 BST on Monday 22 May.

Journalist: Dr Faye Kirkland Video Journalist: Rob Brown