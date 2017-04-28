'Dying taught me how to live'

Video

Lisa, Jolene and Kevin were told they may only have months to live and although this meant death could be just around the corner, they decided to make the most of the life they had left.

Lisa's diagnosis gave her a "heads up" so she could "do things instead of talking about them", while Kevin says he and his wife had some of the best times of their life after his diagnosis.

Lisa, Jolene and Kevin all spoke to Sue Bourne for her film A Time to Live, which was broadcast on BBC Two. Viewers in the UK can watch the full film here.

If you have been affected by these issues there are organisations in the UK that can help.