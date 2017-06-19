From intersex stigma to Kenya's gospel star

Video

Apostle Darlan Rukih is one of just a handful of Kenyans who publically identifies as Intersex, meaning that for biological reasons he doesn't fit the usual male/female categories.

As a child, he faced stigma and violence but his Christian faith helped him to accept who he is. He's one of a number of campaigners who are fighting for legal recognition and protection in the Kenyan constitution.

Producers: Helen Grady and Cebo LuthuliCameraman: Ken MungaiReporter: Anne Soy