Living proof: Surviving a massacre

Some deny a genocide ever occurred in Srebrenica. One survivor continues to live there to provide testimony of what happened.

Nedzad Avdic is one of the few Bosnian Muslims who survived the massacre in Srebrenica in 1995.

He continues to live in the town where Europe's worst atrocity since the Second World War took place.

Some local politicians, and the new mayor, refuse to accept that a genocide occurred, despite the findings of international courts.

Nedzad returned to Srebrenica to provide living proof of what happened and now faces a new struggle for the truth.

