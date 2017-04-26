Video

A charity in Taiwan has volunteers who provide sexual "help" for a small number of disabled people.

This film deals with difficult and controversial issues around sex and sexuality.

"Hand Angels" is a small Taiwanese NGO that advocates for what it calls sexual rights for disabled people. It has volunteers who have provided sexual "help" for a small number of disabled people.

For a longer version of the story and for additional analysis, download our podcast People Fixing The World, where we look at the issue both in Taiwan and generally.

A film by Alvaro Alvarez and Mukul Devichand for BBC World Hacks.