Ieshia Evans became an icon of the Black Lives Matter movement after this incredible image of her went viral

Ieshia Evans became an icon of the Black Lives Matter movement after this incredible image of her went viral. It was taken as she protested in Baton Rouge against police killings of unarmed black men. As part of the BBC's 100 Women season she tells the story behind the iconic image...

Video Journalist Anna Bressanin, produced by Joe Inwood

