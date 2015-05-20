Video

In May 1977 gunmen took 105 children and their teachers hostage in a primary school in the Netherlands.

The men were Indonesian separatists demanding Dutch support for their claim of independence.

After a four-day stand-off, the children were released after many of them fell ill. Four teachers remained as hostages for another two weeks.

Geert Kruit was nine years old at the time. He told Witness about the day his life changed forever.

