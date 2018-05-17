Could these three things stop children needing glasses?
Singapore's measures to reduce short-sightedness

As global rates of short-sightedness - or myopia - increase around the world, Singapore is hoping to buck the trend with three simple but innovative solutions. Could these help to reduce the development of myopia in young children elsewhere?

