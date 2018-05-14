Abortion clinics and 'buffer zones'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Should there be 'buffer zones' around abortion clinics in Britain?

Over 150 MPs want Sajid Javid to put his personal weight behind a Home Office review of anti-abortion campaigns in close proximity to abortion clinics.

So, just how close to abortion clinics should pro-life campaigners be allowed to go and what is acceptable behaviour?

Newsnight's Helen Thomas reports on both sides of the debate.

  • 14 May 2018
Go to next video: Abortion protesters 'said I was a murderer'