Jamie Oliver: “I don’t ban junk food at home”

Celebrity chefs Jamie Oliver and Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall are meeting government ministers on Tuesday to call for more action to be taken on tackling childhood obesity.
Mr Oliver told the BBC that he does not ban junk food in his home, but that it is only eaten by his children as a "treat".
01 May 2018
