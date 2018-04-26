Media player
'Don't panic' over medicines' link to dementia, says expert
A study has suggested that taking some medicines increases the risk of patients getting dementia.
However, Dr Ian Maidment of Aston University, who is one of the investigators, has told people "not to panic" and to consult their doctors as the risks of not taking certain drugs can be outweighed by the benefits of staying on them.
26 Apr 2018
