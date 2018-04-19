Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Corrie actor: 'Amazing response’ to OCD storyline
Actor Colson Smith, who plays Craig Tinker in Coronation Street, has told BBC Radio 5 live that he's had an “amazing response” to a storyline that sees his character struggling with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD).
-
19 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window