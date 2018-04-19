Corrie star: ‘Amazing response’ to OCD storyline
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Corrie actor: 'Amazing response’ to OCD storyline

Actor Colson Smith, who plays Craig Tinker in Coronation Street, has told BBC Radio 5 live that he's had an “amazing response” to a storyline that sees his character struggling with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

  • 19 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Busting four myths about OCD